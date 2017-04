× Crews dispatched to fire in Jackson Township

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a fire late Sunday night.

Crews were dispatched shortly before midnight to the 500 block of Biesecker Road for a reported fire.

The fire, which is reportedly at Old Castle Stone Products, was contained by 12:45 a.m. Monday.

There have been no reported injuries from the fire and there is no word on the extent of the damage.