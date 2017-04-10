Dennison delivers win for Red Lion baseball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RED LION, Pa. - Two schools separated by just three miles. On Monday afternoon at Horn Field, a neighborhood rivalry on the baseball diamond featured Dallastown visiting Red Lion. The Wildcats are playing without ace junior Nick Parker who is still sidelined with an arm injury.

The Lions jumped on top early when Connor Dewees singled in Cole Daugherty for the first run of the game. Red Lion led 2-0 at the end of the first inning.

Trailing 3-1 in the top of the sixth, Dallastown rallied when Bryant Holtzapple drove in Tye Golden to make it 3-2. Both seniors will continue their baseball careers at Division I schools, Holtzapple at George Washington and Golden at Old Dominion. Then a bases-loaded walk tied the game at 3-all.

The game didn't stay tied very long. In the bottom of the sixth, Cole Delp set the table for Red Lion with a ground-rule double. Then with two outs, Denny Dennison delivered the clutch game-winning RBI. When the Wildcats misplayed the relay, Dennison came all the way around to score, putting the Lions up 5-3. Red Lion closed it out with a scoreless seventh to secure the victory and neighborhood bragging rights.

With the win, the Lions improved to 6-1 on the season, while the Wildcats fell to 3-4.