Fairview Police announce six arrests of those in possession of marijuana

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police have announced six arrests of those in possession of marijuana.

The six arrests came from either traffic stops or arrests at a motel.

Charnelle Murphy, 26, of Etters was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Interstate 83 south.

Amanda Moyer, 33, of Harrisburg, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana at a motel off of Limekiln Road in New Cumberland.

Ronald Lewis, 41, of Harrisburg, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana at a motel off of Limekiln Road in New Cumberland.

Megan Brady, 27, of Camp Hill, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Limekiln Road.

Matthew Rebinski, 27, of Mechanicsburg, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Willis Road.

Jaime Duncan, 45, of Harrisburg, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Limekiln Road.