YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A gunshot victim walked himself into an emergency room early Monday morning.

Authorities were notified just before 1 a.m. that a victim checked himself into the emergency room due to a gunshot wound.

The shooting is believed to have happened on West Street near Hope Avenue.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time and police are investigating the incident.