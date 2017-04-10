Man charged for punching security guard at Harrisburg Mall

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – A Harrisburg man faces charges for punching a security guard at the Harrisburg Mall over the weekend.

Swatara Township Police responded at about 11:18 a.m. on Saturday, April 8 for a report of Harrisburg Mall Security attempting to take a man into custody.

Security told officers that a light skinned, black male, approximately 5’2″, 25 years of age, shorter black hair, with a black jacket and dark jeans, was standing in the Easter egg hunt area with a small female child about two years of age, wearing a pink jacket. Mall Security approached the male and informed him he needed to register his daughter for the Easter egg hunt.

This caused the man to get angry and punch the security officer in the face. He punched the victim approximately 3-4 times causing him to fall to hands and knees. The security officer said he does not remember much after that occurred. Witnesses told Township Police that the guard was punched and once on the ground, was kicked by the male suspect.

Additional security arrived on scene and told the male he would need to come to their security office. The male picked the young girl up and started walking toward the exit. Security guards made multiple attempts to stop the male however they did not want to harm the young child. The male then walked to a silver SUV parked under the Great Escape. The male placed the child inside the vehicle. While officers attempted to handcuff the male, a female then got out of the vehicle and pepper sprayed the guards. This caused them to release the male. Both the male and female got into the silver SUV and drove west toward Mall Road.

One guard was treated at Harrisburg Hospital for facial injuries and the two assisting guards were treated for mace exposure.

This morning Swatara Township Police received an anonymous tip that the persons involved in the incident were Brian Colon, 27, and his girlfriend Tajarea Carey, 22, both of 5051 Lancaster street, Harrisburg.

Officers interviewed both suspects and arrested Colon for Aggravated Assault and Simple Assault . Colon was transported to the booking center for processing and arraignment. Summons of arrest is being sent to Tajarea Carey for simple assault.