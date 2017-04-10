× Man ejected after SUV flipped over

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Ephrata Police responded at about 2:55 p.m. Monday afternoon to a roll over vehicle crash in the 300 block of Meadow Valley Road just west of the Royer Road intersection.

Police arrived to find a semi-conscious man laying on the roadway outside his overturned small Chevrolet SUV with a dog nearby. Officers were able to determine with the assistance of a witness that the SUV was traveling east on Meadow Valley Road at an unknown speed, and for an unknown reason began to swerve. The vehicle then drove into the opposite lane and then out of control, skidded back across the roadway into the embankment on the south side of the roadway where it struck a utility pole guide wire and rolled.

The driver and his dog were ejected from the vehicle as it overturned. The driver, identified as Edward Falk, 59, from Lititz was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for undetermined injuries. His dog sustained a small cut but was otherwise ok and released to a neighbor.

If anyone has further information regarding the accident they can call the Ephrata Police.