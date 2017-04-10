× Man sentenced to prison for possession of a prohibited knuckle knife weapon in Lancaster

LANCASTER, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man was recently imprisoned for having a metal knuckle knife, which is a prohibited weapon, last year in Lancaster.

Chad Howey, 39, was ordered to serve 9 to 23 months in prison. He was convicted of a misdemeanor count of possessing a prohibited weapon regarding the October 16, 2016 incident.

Previously, witnesses testified that Howey was in possession of the weapon off of North Market Street in a side alley.

Officers stopped Howey for smoking what appeared to be synthetic marijuana, and the weapon was found in his pocket.

The weapon, a Tac-Force Speedster Knuckle Knife, is metal knuckles with a folding, 3-inch blade like the one pictured.