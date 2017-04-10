× Mechanicsburg man headed to trial on forgery, stolen check charges

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – Charles B. Sabulski, 39, of Mechanicsburg, will stand trial on charges of Forgery, Identity Theft, Access Device Fraud, Theft by Deception and Bad Checks.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in February by Upper Allen Township Police. A local financial reported that someone had been depositing fraudulent checks and then immediately withdrawing funds. Investigators determined that Sabulski had stolen the checks and then forged the signatures to cash them. There were five checks cashed with a total loss of over seven hundred dollars. Charges were filed and Sabulski turned himself into police.

This morning Sabulski waived his preliminary hearing and the charges forwarded to the Court of Common Pleas.