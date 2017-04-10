× Mother charged after 4 young children found living in filthy home with no beds, no heat

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. – Four children ages 5, 6, 10 and 11, two boys and two girls, are rescued from a home unfit for human habitation in Duncannon Borough. At around 1 p.m. on Friday, April 7, Pennsylvania State Police – Newport accompanied Perry County Children and Youth Services to a home at 1218 North Market Street in the borough. Police and Youth Services were checking on a report that children were living there in deplorable and unsafe living conditions.

Upon entering the residence they discovered dozens of dirty dishes with mold and rotten food in the kitchen area. Upon full inspection of the home it was discovered that there was no heat and no beds for the children to sleep in. Filth and and trash covered the entire residence making it unsafe to walk through the home.

Police identified the mother of the children as 43 year old Kathleen Cheryl Jacobs. Jacobs is being charged with Endangering Welfare of Children.