Name of driver killed in I-81 crash in Lebanon County is released

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County, Pa.-- State Police have issued more details in the deadly crash on Interstate 81 in Lebanon County on Sunday.

They say just before 2:30 p.m., the driver of a 2015 Jeep Patriot was traveling south, near mile marker 85.9. For unknown reasons, the driver crossed over the center median and onto the northbound lanes.

The Patriot then crashed head-on into a Kenworth tractor-trailer, driven by Admir Topciu.

The driver of the patriot, Ricky A. Ney, was ejected from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about five hours, between exits 85 and 89, while crews investigated the crash. It reopened around 7:30 p.m.

No other information is being released at this time.