Perry County voters inducted into PA Voter Hall of Fame

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. — 14 registered voters in Perry County are now members of the state’s Voter Hall of Fame. Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State acknowledged the voters’ dedication to civic duty on Monday. All 14 voters have cast ballots in every November election for at least 50 consecutive years.

“In my mind, it would be wonderful if everyone would vote every election because every one is very important,” said Director of Elections and Voter Registration, Bonnie Delancey. “But the November elections stand out because they’re always general or a municipal elections.”

According to the Pennsylvania State Department’s website, there are currently 23,592 members in the state’s Voter Hall of Fame.