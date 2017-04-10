× Police believe 2 missing teens may be on their way to Texas

CARLISLE, Pa. — While investigating a theft case, Carlisle Police determined that a juvenile male and female were missing from their parent’s homes.

According to police, Julia Hiester and Hunter Shane are believed to be together and may be attempting to leave Pennsylvania and go to Texas.

They were last seen at 12:30 p.m. at the Speedway gas station located at 602 E. High St. in Carlisle Borough, police say.

Julia is 5’5″, about 115 lbs with black hair and blue eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a black “Pink” jacket, jeans and red, black and white colored shoes.

Hunter is 5’6″, about 140 lbs with sandy hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a black hoodie bearing the word “King”, tan pants and white shoes. Although Hunter is shown in the picture with crutches, he is not currently injured or using crutches.

The investigation indicates that Julia and Hunter were on Forge Rd. in Boiling Springs shortly after leaving Carlisle.

Anyone who comes in contact with Hunter or Julia is encouraged to call the Carlisle Police Department at (717) 243-5252.