Robberies reported in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. — Two people were robbed in Lebanon Sunday. The first victim, a 40 year-old man, reported he was assaulted and his wallet and money were taken from him around 4 a.m. at the intersection of N. Gannon and Monument Street.

The victim described the suspect as a taller Hispanic male missing two front teeth, wearing all black clothing and riding a light purple or light blue bicycle.

The second robbery happened at around 5:35 p.m. Police were called to meet the victim of a robbery on the 100 block of S. 3rd Street. The 62 year-old victim said she was waiting to be picked up by a friend when a male grabbed her from behind and took her purse, fleeing on foot south on 3rd Street then west on Chestnut Street. The victim described the suspect as a male, about 5 foot 8 inches and thin. He was wearing a black hooded jacket covering his head and face.

At about 6:46 p.m., the victim’s purse and contents excluding the US currency was found on the 100 block of N. Cherry Street. Police also recovered clothing similar to that described by the victim near where the purse was found.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717 272 2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717 270 9800.