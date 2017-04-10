Springettsbury Police release photos and video of bank robbery suspect

YORK, Pa. — On Thursday April 6, the Springettsbury Twp. Police were dispatched to the Member’s 1st Credit Union at 2420 Mount Rose Ave.

Police say that a middle aged black male, wearing a sweatshirt and dark colored pants, entered the credit union and demanded money. According to police no weapon was displayed and the male left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police were unable to locate the suspect.

Springettsbury Twp. Police released a video of the suspect on their Facebook page. The video is from a business on S. Albemarle St., approximately 10 minutes after the robbery.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Springettsbury Township Police at 717-757-3525.