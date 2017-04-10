× Teen accused of shooting man during argument in Brecknock Township

BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Mohnton teenager is facing charges after Pennsylvania State Police say he shot a man during an argument in Lancaster County on Sunday afternoon.

Alexander J. Murray, 19, is charged with aggravated assault. He was arraigned Monday and taken to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $750,000 bail.

According to state police, Murray intentionally shot 22-year-old Timothy H. Demeritt, of Bowmansville inside a home along the 200 block of Orchard Road in Brecknock Township shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday.

Demeritt was taken to Reading Hospital and is listed in critical condition.