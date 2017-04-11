× Arrest warrant issued for Hummelstown woman on multiple robbery charges

DAUPHIN COUNTY,Pa. – On Tuesday, April 11, the Lower Swatara Township Police charged Sherri Ann Myers 45, of the first block of Hickory Road in Hummelstown, with 5 counts of Robbery, 5 counts of Burglary, 3 counts of Forgery, 1 count of Access Device Fraud and 1 count of Simple Assault. Myers was repeatedly robbing a male living in a local motel. She allegedly stole cash and his bank cards over several months from November 2016 to March of 2017.

Myers has an active warrant for her arrest at this time. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact the Lower Swatara Township Police at (717) 939-0463 or the County Dispatch at (717) 558-6900.