Explosion at Army ammunition plant in Independence leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

Independence, MO (KCTV) — One employee is dead and three others are hurt after an explosion Tuesday in a mixing building at Lake City Army Ammunition Plant.

Lake City Army Ammunition Plant provides quality small-caliber munitions and operates the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) test center. It sits on 3,935 acres in Independence.

There is no additional information at this time.