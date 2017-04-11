Few early morning showers then the skies brighten up!

VERY SMALL SHOWER THREAT

Another beautiful day in the books with warm temperatures. This evening a few showers may skirt our northwest counties. There is a small chance for a rumble of thunder. Temperatures drop from the 80s to the 70s by tonight. Overnight, morning lows are mild again in the upper 50s. A cold front crosses through very early in the morning and may produce a few spotty showers, otherwise, it’s a cloudy start to the day. Skies brighten up nicely by afternoon. High temperatures fall back to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Readings return to the 60s Thursday and Friday under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

EASTER WEEKEND OUTLOOK

It looks mainly dry for the Easter holiday weekend. A warm front lifts through the area Saturday producing an isolated shower or two. Temperatures top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Readings soar by Sunday to near 80 degrees! It’s a great morning for Easter egg hunts and for church services. Later in the afternoon to early evening, a cold front arrives with a few showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures return to the lower 70s Monday under partly cloudy skies.

