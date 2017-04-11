× Homeless woman uses another woman’s name during drug arrest

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Ephrata Police on Tuesday, April 11th, arrested and charged Amy Lynn Althouse, 32, for False Identification to Law Enforcement, Drug possession and Drug paraphernalia. It was the second time she was arrested but this time under her real name.

Althouse, was arrested the first time on Palm Sunday, for possession of drugs (Heroin) and drug paraphernalia following a vehicle stop in the parking lot of a business in the 800 block of East Main Street in Ephrata Borough. At the time of this arrest Althouse claimed to be a 31 year old woman from Denver Borough, however on Monday, April 10th, Ephrata Police received information from another department that the person they arrested the previous day may have provided false information as to her true identity, and that she may in fact be Amy Lynn Althouse.

Following an investigation into Althouse’s background as well as the name she provided, Ephrata Police determined that at the time of her arrest on Sunday, Althouse used the identity and personal information of an acquaintance thus mis-leading police to her real identity.

Althouse, who police say is homeless, was located Tuesday morning in Stevens, just outside Ephrata and arrested on an outstanding criminal warrant from another police department and subsequently re-charged under her true identity. Following arraignment Althouse was taken to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $10,000.00 bail.