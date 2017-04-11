× Lancaster County man arrested after threatening woman, fleeing police

CLAY TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police arrested a Lancaster County man after threatening a woman with a knife and fleeing police.

Edward Heft, 34, of the 900 block of Hope Avenue, is facing simple assault, driving under the influence, terroristic threats and fleeing or attempting to elude police among other charges.

On April 10, police responded to an active domestic disturbance in the 900 block of Hope Avenue. As police arrived, Heft was scene fleeing the scene in a black vehicle.

Police attempted to stop Heft but he refused to stop for the officers following him.

Eventually, police in Rothsville were able to stop Heft and take him into custody after a struggle.

At that point, Heft was determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol as well.

Heft was taken to Lancaster County Prison.