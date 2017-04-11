× Lancaster County to participate in Three Mile Island Exercise on April 11

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– County Emergency Management Agencies within 10 miles of Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station will participate in a simulated emergency exercise on Tuesday, April 11.

The exercise, which will run approximately from 5 – 9 p.m., is a Federal Emergency Management Agency exercise that is required every two years.

The Lancaster County Emergency Operations Center will be fully activated and will be simulating the steps taken during a major situation at the plant. The exercise will go through a simulation of the facility losing several safety systems and will end with citizens within 10 miles of the plant sheltering in place or evacuating.

Municipal Emergency Operations Centers that will be participating include Elizabethtown Regional (which includes Elizabethtown, West Donegal and Mount Joy Townships), Conoy Township and East Donegal Township.

During the exercise, warning sirens will not be utilized, but citizens may see fire apparatus going through some neighborhoods to simulate the notification of citizens with special needs.

Lancaster County is one of only five counties in the nation within 10 miles of two nuclear power plants.