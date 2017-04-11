× Lancaster woman arrested for hindering apprehension

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police arrested a woman after she attempted to lead police astray in their search for a wanted man.

Amanda Haupt, 26, of Lancaster, was arrested for hindering apprehension before her release.

On April 7, police were dispatched to the parking lot of the Host Resort for a report of a wanted person that was sitting in a vehicle.

Upon arrival, police located a male matching the description of the wanted man. While officers were speaking with the male, Haupt approached.

At that time, Haupt provided false information for the identity of the male and attempted to direct officers to a hotel room where she claimed the wanted male was staying.

Police were able to identify the detained male as that of the wanted person, and arrested Haupt.