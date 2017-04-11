× Man who sexually assaulted “gifted” girls has motion to move trial denied

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa.– A Bucks County judge denied the defense’s request to move the trial of Lee Kaplan out of the county.

Kaplan, 52, is on trial for child sexual assault on charges that he raped and sexually assaulted six girls, all from a formerly Amish Lancaster County family. Allegedly, some of the girls had been “gifted” by their parents to Kaplan to be his wives.

The parents, Daniel and Savilla Stolzfus, pleaded guilty last week to child endangerment charges and are awaiting sentencing.

The denial came after motion was argued in court on Thursday, April 6. Kaplan’s attorney, Ryan Hyde, argued that intense pretrial publicity and statements by District Attorney Weintraub at the time of Kaplan’s arrest would make it impossible to select an impartial jury.

Now, Kaplan’s request has been denied and he will face a trial.