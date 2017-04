× Missing Schuylkill County man is diabetic

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. – Vernon Rettzo, 59 of Shenandoah, was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 9. He is reportedly headed south to visit family. The last key information that police or family were aware was his cell phone pinging off a tower in Carlisle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is about asked to contack Shenandoah Police at 570-462-1008.