Olivia’s cooks up Linguini with clam sauce & homemade garlic bread

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: oliviasgettysburg.com/
Oven roasted root veggies over mixed greens Fresh red beets- peeled & chopped Fresh parsnips - peeled & chopped Fresh carrots - peeled & chopped Extra virgin olive oil Fresh rosemary Kosher salt Preheat oven to 425*F. Toss carrots, parsnips, & beers in the E.V.O.O., rosemary, & salt. Arrange on a parchment paper lined pan. Roast in oven unwrapped until fork tender approx 25 mins.
Linguini w clam sauce & homemade garlic bread:
Linguini
Kosher salt
E.V.O.O.
Filets of flat anchovies
White wine
Garlic butter
Chopped clams (canned)
Whole fresh clams
Romano cheese freshly grated
Freshly chopped basil
Freshly chopped Italian parsley
Smoked salmon
Watch Chef Harry work his magic as he sauté everything together into a delicious meal!
Cocktails:
Hipster chunky monkey martini
Gluten and dairy free!
Stoli gluten free vodka
Disaronna amaretto
Chocolate cashew milk
Peanut butter
Bananas
Pour the stoli, amaretto, & cashew milk over ice. Shake. Strain into a martini glass rimmed w peanut butter. Garnish w fresh banana wedge.
Pink raspberry moon
X-rated vodka
Blue chair bay coconut rum
Ginger ale
Fresh raspberries
Pour the X-rated, rum, & fresh raspberries over ice. Shake. Top w ginger ale. Garnish w fresh flower and raspberries.