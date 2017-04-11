Olivia’s cooks up Linguini with clam sauce & homemade garlic bread

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: oliviasgettysburg.com/

Oven roasted root veggies over mixed greens Fresh red beets- peeled & chopped Fresh parsnips - peeled & chopped Fresh carrots - peeled & chopped Extra virgin olive oil Fresh rosemary Kosher salt Preheat oven to 425*F. Toss carrots, parsnips, & beers in the E.V.O.O., rosemary, & salt. Arrange on a parchment paper lined pan. Roast in oven unwrapped until fork tender approx 25 mins.

Linguini w clam sauce & homemade garlic bread:

Linguini

Kosher salt

E.V.O.O.

Filets of flat anchovies

White wine

Garlic butter

Chopped clams (canned)

Whole fresh clams

Romano cheese freshly grated

Freshly chopped basil

Freshly chopped Italian parsley

Smoked salmon

Watch Chef Harry work his magic as he sauté everything together into a delicious meal!

Cocktails:

Hipster chunky monkey martini

Gluten and dairy free!

Stoli gluten free vodka

Disaronna amaretto

Chocolate cashew milk

Peanut butter

Bananas

Pour the stoli, amaretto, & cashew milk over ice. Shake. Strain into a martini glass rimmed w peanut butter. Garnish w fresh banana wedge.

Pink raspberry moon

X-rated vodka

Blue chair bay coconut rum

Ginger ale

Fresh raspberries

Pour the X-rated, rum, & fresh raspberries over ice. Shake. Top w ginger ale. Garnish w fresh flower and raspberries.