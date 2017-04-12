× Adams County man one of three serial shoplifters charged in Maryland

MT AIRY, MD – Maryland State Police have charged three alleged serial shoplifters, two of them from Pennsylvania, in connection with several shoplifting incidents at a Carroll County retail store.

The suspects are identified as Heath Carrier, 23 of Fairfield, Adams County, Lawrence Acton, 24, of Pricedale, in Westmoreland County and John Klingler, 26, of Frederick, Maryland. All three suspects are charged with theft.

Shortly before 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, Maryland State Police were called to a reported shoplifting incident in progress at a retail store in the 200-block of Ridgeville Boulevard, Mt. Airy, Maryland. Responding troopers and sheriff’s deputies learned the three suspects involved, fled the store on foot and entered a tan Ford Escort.

Additional troopers from the Westminster Barracks and deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to the area. The suspects’ vehicle was located within seconds and all three suspects were arrested without incident.

Further investigation revealed the three men were involved in two other shoplifting incidents earlier this year. The investigation is still on going.