× Bear Creek School closed Wednesday, April 12 due to sprinkler malfunction

ELIZABETHTOWN, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Bear Creek School will be closed on Wednesday, April 12 as a precautionary measure after a sprinkler malfunction caused flooding in the building.

The District determined that the best course of action was to cancel classes for students in grades 4 through 6 on Wednesday.

However, the school’s professional staff should report to the high school auditorium at 7:45 a.m.

If there are any questions about today’s school closing, contact Director of School and Community information, Troy Portser, by phone at 717-367-1521.