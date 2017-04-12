× Business with long history in Lancaster expands

MANHEIM, Lancaster County, Pa. – Kreider Farms in Manheim, Lancaster County opened in 1935. It is the only combination egg and dairy farm in the United States, according to the owner. It is a third generation farm that now produces eggs, milk, drinks and ice cream. The ice cream has been being made and stored in a 1,300 square foot freezer. The size of the freezer was limiting the amount of ice cream Kreider Farms could make, store and sell. The company just finished building and began using a 6,300 square foot freezer.

Vice President of Sales & Marketing Dave Andrews says the new freezer will enable Kreider Farms to expand sales of its “farm fresh” ice cream products.

“It’s enabling us to expand our ice-cream business and go out and meet the consumer and meet their demands,” adds Corky Hallman from Kreider Farms.

“Today’s consumer, however, wants fresh, local, sustainable agriculture with minimal processing and distribution. We farm more than 3,000 acres of prime Lancaster County farmland. We grow our own feed for our dairy herd and process our premium, quick-chilled milk, ice cream, drinks and eggs right here on our farm and then deliver farm to fork products directly from our farm to local retailers and distributors,” added Andrews.

Right now the ice cream is sold in Mom and Pop shops throughout the Mid-Atlantic and to clients as far as Canada. As production expands Kreider Farms feels so will its reach and more people will be able to learn about the farming history in Lancaster County.

The freezer expansion is also just the beginning. As the business grows more job opportunities could also become available.