Calm and mild before t-storms late this weekend

NICE WITH A COOL WIND: Very similar conditions for tomorrow as we saw for Wednesday, with temperatures topping out in the mid-to-upper 60s with a light northwest wind. We’ll see a few clouds here and there after a cool start in the 40s. Warming up to the low 70s for Friday with a light wind switching to out of the southeast with a lot of sunshine.

SHOWERS & T-STORMS: We warm up again into the low 70s for Saturday with a stray shower possible ahead of our next cold front.

The front stalls out to the west and doesn’t push through until Sunday afternoon, with thunderstorms headed our way in the mid-to-late afternoon. I don’t expect these to be severe right now, but we’ll keep an eye out for you as we get closer to time. Otherwise temperatures top out in the 80s with a breezy southwest wind at 10-20mph.

PLEASANT EARLY NEXT WEEK: Once the storms settle into the late evening hours, we give way to another gorgeous start to the week. Temperatures stay in the upper 60s and low 70s with lots of sunshine and light winds throughout the rest of the 7-Day Forecast.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist