Franklin County woman charged with embezzlement from the Woman’s Consortium of PASSHE

HARRISBURG — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that Colleen A. McQueeney, age 56, of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, was charged on April 11, 2017, in a criminal information with embezzlement from the Women’s Consortium of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

According to U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, the information alleges that McQueeney, while serving as the statewide Treasurer of the Women’s Consortium, stole approximately $40,000 of the Consortium’s funds through ATM withdrawals and checks between October 2015 and January 2016. McQueeney took steps to conceal her theft by making false reports to the Consortium’s Board.

The United States also filed a plea agreement which is subject to the approval of the Court, wherein it is indicated that McQueeney intends to plead guilty to the charges and make full restitution. The case was investigated by the Pennsylvania Department of State Bureau of Charitable Organizations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney James T. Clancy is prosecuting the case. Indictments and Criminal Informations are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court. A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

The maximum penalty under federal law for the embezzlement charge is 10 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the Judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the offense; the history and characteristics of the defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and provide for the defendant’s educational, vocational and medical needs.

For these reasons, the statutory maximum penalty for the offense is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for a specific defendant.

SOURCE: Middle District of Pennsylvania