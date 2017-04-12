× Man arrested after exposing himself to female at car wash

On Sunday April 9, officers from Cumberland Twp. Police Department were dispatched to Suzi Sudz Car Wash for an indecent exposure incident.

According to police a female victim reported that a white male pulled up to her at the car wash and exposed his genitals while masturbating. The suspect then asked the female victim, “do you know where the nearest strip club is?” and drove away, police say.

The victim was able to provide police with a suspect description, vehicle description and a PA registration. Suzi Sudz also provided police with surveillance footage from the business.

Police were able to identify the suspect as Dalton Lee Brooks, 26, of Fairfield Pa.

Police ask that any witnesses to this incident or other similar acts in the area to call 717-334-8101 to file a report.