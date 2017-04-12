× Manheim man, 3 year old child injured in morning crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating a crash that resulted in injury to a 62 year old Manheim man and a 3 year old child.

Police responded to the crash at about 10:13 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 100 block of Auction Road in Penn Township.

According to the preliminary investigation, a pick-up truck driven by Joseph Petrosky, was traveling east on Auction Road. Petrosky veered off the south side of the roadway, through a fence, striking a guardrail and down an embankment to a roadway below and onto property of the Manheim Auto Auction. The pickup flipped over.

The child and Petrosky were treated for non- life threatening injuries.