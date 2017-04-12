× Map shows thousands of emergency overdose incidents in Lancaster County since 2014

Here is visual proof that the heroin/opioid epidemic is impacting nearly every community in Lancaster County.

This online interactive map shows emergency overdose reports in Lancaster County since Jan. 1, 2014.

Most recently, the map was update with an estimated 600 to 700 overdose incidents between November 2016 and March 2017.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office spearheaded the mapping project which consists of Lancaster County-Wide Communications data, specifically emergency dispatches/responses to reported overdose incidents.

“This epidemic is not slowing down,” District Attorney Craig Stedman said recently. “Take a look at your town and your friend’s town. The proof is there.

“We need a unified approach that includes community and business leaders, educators, medical professionals, and law-enforcement to combat this still-escalating epidemic.”

Here is the map: https://goo.gl/kaGzVp

It is being presented as an awareness and prevention tool.

The incident markings on the map are not categorized by incident severity or type of drug involved in the reported overdose incident. Overdose death incidents are not given distinguished markings. Additionally, it is very likely not all of these reports were in fact active overdose incidents when emergency responders arrived at the location.

The map was designed to deliberately exclude and protect the identities of those patients involved and their exact addresses.The map is updated regularly with new report data.

SOURCE: Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office