Police arrest man who was caught breaking into, stealing from cars in Shrewsbury Borough

SHREWSBURY BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police arrested a man who was caught attempting to break into and steal property from automobiles.

On April 12 at about 3:25 a.m., a patrol officer observed a male pulling on a vehicle door handle behind a garage on N. Sunset Drive near the Shrewsbury Park.

The officer went to check the subject, but the male fled, dropping property in his wake.

The officer pursued the suspect on foot and apprehended him after a short chase.

Officers were able to recover a large amount of suspected stolen items in the wooded area near the baseball field, with one of the items being a lap top computer.

The subject is currently at York County Central Booking, being held on a probation/parole detainer, and is facing pending charges.

Victims who discover property missing from their vehicles or houses should contact Southern Regional Police to identify and claim your property.