Police attempting to identify individual who stole employee's wallet from Turkey Hill

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are attempting to identify the individual involved in a theft of a wallet from a Turkey Hill Store.

On April 4 at about noon, the male in the above picture walked into the manager’s office and took an employee’s wallet from the Turkey Hill store located in the 2500 block of N. Reading Road.

There is no other suspect information available.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Keith Neff or the East Cocalico Township Police Department at 717-336-1725.