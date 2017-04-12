× Police seek to ID suspect in retail theft at Wal-Mart

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – East Lampeter Township Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a retail theft suspect. On Friday, April 7, Township Police responded to the Wal-Mart at 2034 Lincoln Highway East for a retail theft.

A Wal-Mart employee told responding officers that a manager had stopped a female suspect attempting to exit the store with a cart load of clothing totaling over $200.00 without paying for the items. The suspect then left.

Police released a surveillance photo of the woman. Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is requested to submit a tip or contact Officer Samuel Goss at the East Lampeter Township Police Department at (717) 291-4676.