× Police seek to ID suspects who stole baby formula

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – The Lower Allen Township Police Department is investigating the theft of approximately $380.00 in baby formula from the Weis Markets, located at 5140 Simpson Ferry Road. The theft occurred on Monday April 10, at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Police released surveillance photos of the two suspects. They are described as a white male wearing a gray Nike shirt, orange shorts and dark colored sneakers. The second suspect is also a white male with dark hair and beard wearing a white hat, brown winter coat, brown pants and brown boots. Both suspects fled in a white Chevy Equinox.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department at (717) 975-7575 or (717) 238-9676.