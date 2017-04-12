× Police seek to identify female suspect in armed robbery of Holiday Inn Express in Hershey

DAUPIN COUNTY, Pa. – Derry Township Police are on the lookout for an armed robbery suspect. Township police responded at about 11:39 p.m. Tuesday night to a report of a robbery at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel located at 610 Walton Avenue, Hershey.

A thin white female dressed in black pants, black sweatshirt with its hood up, grey beanie-style hat and sun glasses entered the hotel armed with a large knife and demanded cash. She fled the business with an undermined amount of cash. No one was injured during the robbery.

Police released several images of the suspect that were captured by the hotel's video surveillance system.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the Derry Township Police at (717) 534-2202. Dauphin County Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward for information resulting in arrest.