Sunny afternoon skies, followed by mild temps through the weekend

SUNNY SKIES: After a cloudy morning, enjoy our sunny afternoon. Highs top out in the mid 70s. Tonight, we’ll have clear and moonlit sky. On Thursday, we start out sunny, then we’ll see some more clouds in the afternoon skies. The afternoon clouds hold our highs back a bit, so we reach only the mid 60s. We’ll get more 60s–upper 60s–on Friday with a full days of partly sunny skies.

WEEKEND WEATHER: The 70s return on Saturday, and we’ll see the clouds increase throughout the day. In the afternoon, a few spots will get a shower. Most of us will spend the whole day dry. On Sunday, more places will see showers in the afternoon. A few places will even get an afternoon or evening thunderstorm. We do spend the morning dry. The spotty showers and thunderstorms will arrive after 2 P.M. The showers and storms come with a cold front, and

ahead of that cold front, warm air gets sucked up from the south. So, we get highs near 80!

NEXT WEEK: We’ll start feeling the effects of the cold front on Monday of next week. Highs drop to the mid 70s. You’ll see partly sunny skies on Monday and very sunny skies on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the high drops even more–to 70. On Wednesday of next week, showers return.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson