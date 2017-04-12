Teavana recalls flip tumblers due to burn hazard

Posted 6:18 AM, April 12, 2017, by

Teavana is recalling flip tumblers due to burn hazard.

Description:

This recall involves 14 oz. Teavana flip tumblers used for steeping hot tea. The recalled tumblers have a clear plastic cap with a welded black base that screws onto a stainless steel tumbler. The tumblers were sold in black and silver and measure about 10 inches tall by 3 inches in diameter. “Teavana®” is printed on the side of the tumbler.

Incidents/Injuries:

Teavana has received 12 reports of the tumblers leaking, including one report of a burn injury to a consumer’s abdomen.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled flip tumblers and return them to a Teavana store location (except for two stores: Columbia Mall, Columbia, Maryland and Dallas Fort-Worth Airport, Texas) or contact Teavana for a mailer label to get a refund in the form of $45 Teavana store credit.

Sold Exclusively At:

Teavana stores nationwide and online at Teavana.com from October 2016 through February 2017 for about $40.