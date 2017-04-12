Third Street in Harrisburg getting a makeover this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- One of Harrisburg busiest roads is about to get a year-long facelift.

Construction begins in July to redevelop the Third Street corridor over a 1.7 mile stretch. Crews will repave, improve, and beautify three stretches:

Chestnut Street to State Street

Forster Street to Meunch Street

Maclay Street to Seneca Street

The project, which the city realized in 2014 needed to occur, will cause an inconvenience to residents and workers in the area.

"Bear with us," said City of Harrisburg engineer Wayne Martin. "I think everyone is so excited we're about to start paving roads they're willing to deal with that inconvenience but we're going to try and minimize it as much as possible."

Martin said currently, Third Street is full of potholes, ramps which aren't compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA), and there are bricks in the sidewalk. Third Street has not seen significant improvements in 40 years.

Starting July and not finishing until late 2018, construction crews will install 160 new trees along Third Street, add 157 ADA compliant ramps, as well as upgrade six traffic signals and numerous other pedestrian walk displays.