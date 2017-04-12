Three Ohio residents facing charges after prostitution ring is busted in York

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Three Ohio residents are facing charges after a prostitution ring was uncovered in York.

Sharon Wyatt, 43, Gary Alexander, 52, and Brett Alexander, 55, are facing charges of trafficking of individuals, involuntary servitude, and promoting prostitution among other charges.

On April 7, police were conducting a proactive detail on prostitution.

At approximately 5:45 p.m., state trooper Christopher Colarusso, working as an undercover, made contact with a person using a Backpage.com advertisement entitled “Tall sexy hot Brunette 0 25.”

Colarusso texted the person at the advertisement and received a response asking if he was law enforcement. After Colarusso replied “no”, the person state she was in New Cumberland at 300 Commerce Drive. She stated her costs was 150 “roses” an hour, 125 “roses” for a half hour and 75 “roses” for a short stay. She also told Colarusso that she would not have anal sex with him, but that everything else was okay.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., Colarusso arrived at 300 Commerce Drive and the person told him to meet in Room 121.

Before heading up to the room, Colarusso noticed a Hyundai sedan with an Ohio registration parked in the same location and noted that the area code that had contacted him was also from Ohio.

Upon arrival at Room 121, Colarusso made contact with Jennifer Nicewaner and an arrest team took her into custody.

Nicewaner told police that she was not alone at the hotel and that the people in the adjacent room where also with her. Police made contact with Gary Alexander, Brett Alexander and Sharon Wyatt in the next room, and arrested the suspects.

During an interview with Nicewaner, she told police that she lived in the same home as Gary Alexander and paid rent to stay at the home in Zanesville, Ohio. She told police that they have come to York County on multiple occasions in order to prostitute and make money, and that the advertisement posted on Backpage.com was created by Wyatt.

Nicewaner told police that on that day, she had had one encounter prior to her one with Colarusso, and made $150. However, she was forced to give the entire amount to Wyatt. She also told police that the only time she is forced to prostitute is in York and had never done anything in Ohio.

In an interview with Wyatt, she confirmed these same details but denied her role in Nicewaner’s prostitution. Gary Alexander also confirmed these details to police, saying that the party had traveled to York on multiple occasions in the past to engage in prostitution.

Now, the group will face charges.