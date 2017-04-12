× Tractor trailers collide in York County, leaving one leaking fuel onto roadway

HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a double tractor trailer accident.

The incident occurred around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday morning at the intersection of Gitts Run and York Road.

At this time, the extent of damage or any injuries is unclear.

However, fuel was leaking from one of the tractor trailers, with reports placing it at about 100 gallons.

Currently, fire police are directing traffic in the area.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.