× Two previously deported aliens charged with illegal re-entry into the United States

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Two previously deported aliens were indicted separately by a federal grand jury in Harrisburg on illegal re-entry charges.

According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Juan Carlos Quintanilla-Pineda, 31, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in March 2007 and November 2012. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after November 2012, and was found in the United States in Cumberland County, after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers. In October 2012, he was convicted in the Middle District of Pennsylvania of illegal re-entry, an offense which subjects him to enhanced penalties in the current case.

Because of Quintanilla-Pineda’s previous conviction, under federal law he faces a maximum penalty of ten years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

Rolando Mendez-Velasquez, 26, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico on June 2008 and February 2009. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after February 2009, and was also found in the United States in Cumberland County, after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Under federal law, Mendez-Velasquez faces a maximum penalty of two years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

The cases were investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO). Special Assistant United States Attorney Brian G. McDonnell is prosecuting the cases.