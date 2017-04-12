Lieutenant Governor Mike Stack speaks on investigation into treatment of employees

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Mike Stack will be speaking today about the investigation into the treatment of his employees.

A state agency is investigating whether Lt. Gov. Mike Stack and his wife, Tonya, verbally abused state employees at the “State House” at Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County, where the lieutenant governor traditionally resides.

His office issued a statement Monday evening confirming a state Office of Inspector General’s probe into what it called “staffing issues.”

“We are in receipt of a letter from the Inspector General in regards to staffing issues. We have no further details on the investigation and have no further comment at this time.”