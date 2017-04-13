×

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. – Evan Matthew Lawbaugh, 33, of Waynesboro, Franklin County, pleaded guilty Thursday before United States District Judge Sylvia H. Rambo, in Harrisburg to production of child pornography.

According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Lawbaugh admitted that he sexually assaulted an infant boy and a four-year-old girl and recorded and distributed the videos depicting such assaults. Lawbaugh also possessed thousands of images and hundreds of videos of suspected or previously identified child pornography. Lawbaugh was previously convicted of possession of child pornography on April 8, 2015, in Franklin County.

Lawbaugh faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in federal prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

This case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General.