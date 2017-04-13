Broadway productions coming to the Hershey Theatre

HERSHEY, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Broadway is coming to Hershey.

That’s right, four critically acclaimed Broadway productions will grace the Hershey Theatre stage at the iconic venue as part of its 2017-2018 season.

The 2017-2018 Broadway Series programming includes:

Kinky Boots

Something Rotten!

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I

Dennis Norton, Entertainment Programming Manager, is stopping by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer more information on these events.

For more information and tickets, you can visit the theatre website here.