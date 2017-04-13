Central York takes boys lacrosse showdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLASTOWN, Pa. - In a battle of previously unbeaten boys lacrosse teams, Central York held off host Dallastown, 9-8, on Wednesday night.

Tied 3-all at the half, the Panthers broke the game open in the third quarter with five unanswered goals that included an unassisted fast break score by Kollin Vaught. After the 5-0 run, Central had their biggest lead of the game, 8-4.

In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats answered with three straight goals of their own. Braven Morris scored to cut the deficit to one, 8-7, with five minutes left.

But a few minutes later, an acrobatic Ryan Fahs goal sealed the win for the Panthers, as Central edged Dallastown, 9-8. The Panthers stay undefeated at 8-0, while the Wildcats fell to 5-1.