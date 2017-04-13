× Children’s counselor arrested on child pornography charges

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – An alleged admission to a co-worker that he had problem led Lower Allen Township Police to arrest Edward Horan on child pornography charges.

Edward Horan is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Friday April 14, at District Justice Charles Clement’s office on charges of possession of child pornography.

Police received a tip from a co-worker at a counseling center in Silver Spring Township where Horan specialized in counseling children. The coworker told police that Horan first told him that he had a problem with pornography addiction and later indicated that his addiction was to child pornography.

Investigation and subsequent interviews revealed 14 images depicting nude, prepubescent juveniles. The images were found on Horan’s personal electronic devices, which had been examined at the request of Lower Allen Township Police by the Office of the Attorney General.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call Lower Allen Township Police at (717) 238-9676. Or, you may contact Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477, or by email at contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.