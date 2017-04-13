Cooler and quiet Thursday with more clouds

NOT AS WARM WITH SUN: High pressure shifting from our north to our east through the end of the week keeps the region dry and cooler than the first half of the week. It’s a chillier start to the morning, so a light jacket is needed once again heading out the door. Readings fall into the 40s. Through the day, plenty of clouds slip in from time to time, but sunshine is expected to break through these cloudier intervals. It’s cooler, but still on the mild side for this time of year. Readings are in the lower to middle 60s. Tonight keeps plenty of clouds in place. Overnight lows fall into the 40s once more. Friday turns a bit milder, but there’s still a mixture of clouds and some sunshine. Highs reach the middle to upper 60s.

EASTER WEEKEND: The Easter Weekend forecast isn’t look too bad at all! It turns warmer again, but there’s also some shower and thunderstorm chances. Saturday features partly sunny skies, with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We’ll watch for an isolated shower or two. A better chance for a few showers, even a couple thunderstorms, arrives on Easter Sunday. Most of the day is dry, with the shower and thunderstorm chance not arriving until later during the afternoon. It’s very warm again, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s despite the shower and thunderstorm chance.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures are not as warm as Easter Sunday through early next week. Monday is a drier and sunnier day. Expect afternoon high temperatures near 70 degrees, so it’s still on the mild side. It’s back into the 60s for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies ahead of the next system. This next system brings the chance for showers on Wednesday. Temperatures are even cooler, with readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Have a great Thursday!